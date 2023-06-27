Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Blu-ray Pre-Orders: Bonus Features and Exclusives

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Disney and Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has grossed over $800 million so far in theaters, but the time has come to shift gears towards the home video release. The film will be available on digital platforms beginning on July 7th, with the Blu-ray releases following on August 1st. If you're interested in getting a physical and digital copy in one go, then now is the time to get your pre-order in for GOTG Vol. 3 on 4K Blu-ray and standard Blu-ray. Details about your options can be found below followed by a full list of special features. UPDATE: Best Buy and Walmart exclusives added.

FEATURETTES

The Imperfect, Perfect Family – View the evolution of the Guardians through the cast and crew's passion for each other and the entire franchise. Join this tight knit "found family" as they leave behind a legacy and recount their best memories wrapping up this epic trilogy's final film. Creating Rocket Raccoon – Director James Gunn talks about bringing Rocket to life and how personal the character is to him. Uncover BTS footage, the research and development of the visual effects process, and the inspiration for Rocket through conversations with cast and crew.

DELETED SCENES

A Bit Much – Adam Warlock explains to Ayesha what he plans to do with the Guardians. A Lending Hand – Peter lends a hand to an injured humanimal on Counter-Earth and shows he means no harm. Drax's Analogies and Metaphors – Drax gives Peter some interesting life analogies and metaphors. The Perfect Society – The High Evolutionary reveals his mission to perfect the universe. The Search for 89P13 – Behemoth brings not-so-good news to The High Evolutionary. Annoyed Peter – Peter gets annoyed while altering the shield. A Burning Escape – Peter runs back to grab his music player before escaping a blazing inferno on the Arête. Knowhere After the Battle – The High Evolutionary is brought back to Knowhere and locked up while Kraglin recruits Adam Warlock.

GAG REEL

Take a look at some of the fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

DIRECTOR'S COMMENTARY

Watch the film with audio commentary by director James Gunn.

In his ComicBook.com review, Patrick Cavanaugh gave Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 a 4 out of 5 score, calling it a "cathartic MCU swan song":

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the culmination of everything James Gunn has been building toward with these characters, warts and all. The adventure is the most abjectly emotional, as it goes for the jugular with not only Rocket's story, but the destination that many other characters arrive at, while the filmmaker also manages to put his mark on a studio known for regurgitating formulaic adventures packed with overwhelming sameness."

Synopsis: "In Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, our beloved band of misfits is looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), still reeling from a terrible loss, must rally his team and embark on a dicey, action-packed mission to defend the universe and protect Rocket. Meanwhile, a new, unpredictable force threatens to bring the Guardians down for good. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is written and directed by James Gunn."