Turn on the lights and check under the bed: The Boogeyman is coming to Hulu. Based on the short story by Stephen King, the PG-13 horror movie from director Rob Savage (Host) was originally planned to go straight-to-streaming on Hulu before King reportedly claimed: "'They'd be f---ing stupid to release this on streaming and not in cinemas.'" Disney's 20th Century Studios ultimately released The Boogeyman exclusively into theaters over the summer, grossing $82 million against a $35 million budget. And now, as part of the streamer's annual "Huluween" Halloween collection, The Boogeyman is set to debut on Hulu in October.

In The Boogeyman, high school student Sadie Harper (Sophie Thatcher, Yellowjackets) and her younger sister Sawyer (Vivien Lyra Blair, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi) are reeling from the recent death of their mother and aren't getting much support from their father, Will (Chris Messina, Birds of Prey), a therapist who is dealing with his own pain. When a desperate patient (David Dastmalchian, Oppenheimer) unexpectedly shows up at their home seeking help, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on the suffering of its victims.

Below, read on to find out everything you need to know about how to watch The Boogeyman online, with or without Hulu.

When Is The Boogeyman 2023 Streaming on Hulu?



The Boogeyman is available to stream on Hulu starting Thursday, October 5th, debuting during Hulu's Huluween celebrations. (See the full list of Huluween movies and TV shows here.)

How to Watch The Boogeyman Movie Online



To watch The Boogeyman on Hulu, you'll need an active subscription. Hulu Basic (With Ads) plans start at $7.99/month, while Hulu (No Ads) plans cost $14.99/month. Starting October 12th, 2023, Hulu and Disney+ prices are increasing: Hulu's ad-free plan is rising to $17.99/month for new and existing subscribers. You can sign up for Hulu here at the current prices.

Where to Watch The Boogeyman Online Without Hulu



If you don't have a Hulu subscription, you don't have to wait until October to watch The Boogeyman online. The 2023 movie is out now on PVOD (premium video on demand) and is available for digital download (priced $14.99) on retailers like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Redbox, Vudu, and YouTube.

When Will The Boogeyman Be on Blu-ray and DVD?



After releasing on Digital HD on August 29th, The Boogeyman will be available to own on Blu-ray and DVD starting October 10th. The home release includes outtakes and the "Into the Darkness" featurette, which invites viewers to "open the door into the dark world of The Boogeyman as the cast and crew share how the terrifying tale, based on Stephen King's classic short story, was crafted.