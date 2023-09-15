Disney+ Notifying Customers of Price Increase

Just in time for "Hallowstream" and "Huluween" season, Disney+ and Hulu subscribers have begun receiving scary notices: prices are increasing on October 12th. Disney announced the pricing and plan changes during its quarterly earnings call on August 9th, the second time in less than a year that the company raised prices for its Disney+ Premium (ad-free) tier. Starting October 12th, Disney+ Premium will cost $13.99/month (up from $10.99), while the Hulu (No Ads) plan will cost $17.99/month (up from $14.99). Disney+ Basic (With Ads) and Hulu (With Ads) will remain at $7.99/month each, or customers can bundle ad-supported Disney+ and Hulu Basic for $9.99/month or $19.99/month for ad-free Duo Premium.

The new Hulu and Disney+ prices will go into effect as of October 12th for new subscribers and on the first billing date on or after that date for existing subscribers. Disney has begun notifying existing Hulu and Disney+ subscribers of the upcoming price changes online and on the app: upon logging in, users are greeted with a notice informing them of the new price and how to manage their subscription.

In an email sent to customers notifying them of the Disney+ Premium price change, Disney told subscribers it is "working hard to elevate your streaming experience, and are excited to continue bringing you the movies, series, and exclusive Originals you love." The email also includes information on how to save on a Disney+ subscription: new, existing, or returning customers can lock in a year of ad-free Disney+ at its current price ($10.99/month) by switching to a Disney+ Premium Annual plan before October 12th.

The least-expensive option is Disney+ Basic (With Ads), which is currently being offered for just $1.99/month for 3 months. The promotion, which is available to new and eligible returning subscribers until September 20th, will automatically renew at the then-current monthly retail price (currently $7.99/month) unless cancelled. (Learn more about the $1.99 Disney+ plan here.)

"The strong momentum of our ad-supported plans in the U.S. demonstrates the importance of providing consumers with choice, flexibility and value," Joe Earley, president of direct-to-consumer for Disney Entertainment, said in a statement last month. "We are excited to expand that offering in more markets across the globe, including in Europe and Canada, and to launch a new premium duo bundle of ad-free Disney+ and Hulu this fall, as we take steps toward making extensive Hulu content available via Disney+ later this year for bundle subscribers."

Also on the way later in 2023 is what Disney CEO Bob Iger called a "one-app experience" with Disney+ integrating Hulu content on a single app. "While we will continue to offer Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ as standalone options, this is a logical progression of our [direct-to-consumer] offerings that will provide greater opportunities for advertisers while giving bundle subscribers access to more robust and streamlined content, resulting in greater audience engagement and ultimately leading to a more unified streaming experience," Iger said during an earnings call earlier this year. A launch date for the combined content of Hulu and Disney+ is TBA.

