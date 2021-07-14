Watch The Rock Get Trapped Inside House While Hawk Eats Snake Outside His Door

✖

The Rock is one of the biggest stars on the planet, so you might think that if he wants to get a workout in nothing and no one could stop him. if they did try, well, they would get shown the door quite quickly, unless you're a very hungry hawk that is. Dwayne The Rock Johnson shared a video that showed his most recent nemesis hovering outside of his door, which turned out to be a very hungry hawk, who was in the middle of eating a copperhead snake. That's why when The Rock tried to leave his house the hawk lost his mind a bit, and you can watch the showdown in the video below.

The hawk was eating his newly captured prey on one of the pillars near the front gate, and as you can see in the video, nothing was getting in the way of his meal. Evidently, The Rock was trying to get to his weekend workout and tried to wait it out, but the hawk was taking their sweet time. So he opened the door and tried to shoo it away with what he calls "DJ energy", but that did not work as intended.

In the caption, Rock says the hawk didn't fly away after the attempt, and in fact ended up kawing at him incessantly afterward. While the hawk was challenging Rock's workout routine, he was still in awe of seeing the animal in the middle of a hunt, and you can watch it all play out in the video above.

The Rock accompanied the video with a rundown of what happened and how cool it was to see play out at his front door, which you can find below.

"It’s either this hawk’s Copperhead snake 🐍🦅 or my weekend workout 💪🏾

I tried to open the door with some firm DJ energy and instead of flying away, he got pissed and hasn’t stopped ka kaw’ng me since 🤣

Clearly, we both have a few things in common 😈💀 but he’s gotta eat and I gotta train….

Wish me luck, this could get ugly

😂🤞🏾💀🐍🦅💪🏾

(for the record, seeing a hawk in their hunting/kill/eat mode up close and personal is amazing. Hawks are deceptively massive, impressive and a very powerful mana 👏🏾👏🏾)"

We're guessing The Rock eventually got to his workout, and hopefully, the hawk did finish the meal. Also, remind me never to mess with a hawk.