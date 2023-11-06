Actors' Strike Negotiations Could Continue Despite Studios' "Last, Best, Final" Offer

SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP officials are said to be heading back to the negotiating table as soon as tonight.

Even though officials with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers say they've given their "last, best, and final" offer to negotiators with SAG-AFTRA, the two sides appear to be heading back to the negotiating table this week. In one new trade report, it's said the two sides are hoping to speak virtually Monday evening as they look to strike a deal. The studio reportedly sent the guild its "final" offer on November 3rd, which was quickly countered by SAG-AFTRA.

Deadline reports the studio offer included the highest pay raise for actors in 40 years, in addition to both a 100-percent increase in "performance compensation" on streaming series and "full" AI protection. One insider tells the trade a deal was expected Sunday evening, though it's now unclear when a potential deal could come across the wire. Negotiations have primarily taken place between SAG-AFTRA chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland and AMPTP president Carol Lombardini, though it's said studio executives such as Ted Sarandos and Bob Iger could hop back into negotiations should the situation require.

AI has been one of the biggest sticking points for SAG-AFTRA in ongoing negotiations, with guild officials saying studios want to digitally recreate actors' likenesses with no compensation to the actors.

"We have negotiated with them in good faith, despite the fact that last week they presented an offer that was, shockingly, worth less than they proposed before the strike began," SAG-AFTRA told the membership (via Variety) earlier this fall. "These companies refuse to protect performers from being replaced by AI, they refuse to increase your wages to keep up with inflation, and they refuse to share a tiny portion of the immense revenue YOUR work generates for them."

"The companies are using the same failed strategy they tried to inflict on the WGA – putting out misleading information in an attempt to fool our members into abandoning our solidarity and putting pressure on our negotiators," the union told Variety. "But, just like the writers, our members are smarter than that and will not be fooled."

The SAG-AFTRA strike has now been ongoing for 116 days as of this writing.