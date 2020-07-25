Watch: Zack Snyder Joins Justice Con Panel for Justice League

The hype for Zack Snyder's Justice League has never been higher, and during Comic-Con week fans will have the chance to hear from the man himself. That's all thanks to Justice Con, which is a series of panels that brings together Justice League actors, storyboard artists, cinematographers, and more to talk about all things Justice League. Snyder popped into Ray Fisher's spotlight panel for a bit, but fans will get to hear a lot more from Snyder during his panel which starts at 4:30 central or 5:30 eastern time. As for how to watch, you can watch the panel on the Justice Con player above and keep up with everything, which Snyder has teased should include some surprises.

Snyder has revealed quite a bit thus far over social media, which has included new images from his cut of the film and full-on looks at Ray Porter's Darkseid, who was cut from the film after Steppenwolf was picked as the main villain and the film was cut from two parts to one.

That's why it was such a big deal for Warner Bros. to announce that they would be putting more money into Snyder's original cut to finish it and release it later this year on HBO Max.

"When Zack and Debbie shared the extraordinary vision of where Zack wanted to take Justice League, my team and our counterparts at Warner Bros. took it as a mission to solve the many issues that stood in the way," said Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer at HBO Max, President, TNT, TBS and truTV. "Thanks to the partnership at Warner Bros. and the relentless pursuit of the entire WarnerMax team we are able to deliver this incredibly exciting moment for Zack, the fans and HBO Max."

"Thanks to the efforts of a lot people, we’re excited to bring fans this highly anticipated version of Justice League," said Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group. "This feels like the right time to share Zack’s story, and HBO Max is the perfect platform for it. We’re glad the creative planets aligned, allowing us to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut."

