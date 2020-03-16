First Look at Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story Revealed

Famed director Steven Spielberg is bringing the classic tale of West Side Story back to the big screen once again this year, with the new take on the Award-winning musical set to arrive in theaters in December. It’s still going to be a few months before audiences can experience everything Spielberg will have to offer with his new vision, but Disney and 20th Century Studios have unveiled the very first look at the film with a batch of brand new photos.

Vanity Fair revealed seven images from West Side Story, featuring the film’s stars Ansel Elgort as Tony, Rachel Zegler as Maria, Ariana DeBose as Anita, David Alvarez as Bernardo, and Rita Moreno as Valentina.

West Side Story has long been a dream project for Spielberg, who has directed films such as Jaws, Jurassic Park, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Raiders of the Lost Ark, and Schindler’s List. No matter how many movies he’s made over the years, Spielberg has always wanted to tell the story of Tony and Maria.

“My mom was a classical pianist,” Spielberg told Vanity Fair. “Our entire home was festooned with classical musical albums, and I grew up surrounded by classical music. West Side Story was actually the first piece of popular music our family ever allowed into the home. I absconded with it—this was the cast album from the 1957 Broadway musical—and just fell completely in love with it as a kid. West Side Story has been that one haunting temptation that I have finally given in to.”

You can check out the new West Side Story photos below!

