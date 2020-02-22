Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of February 23)

Luckily for everyone hoping to stay in and binge Netflix all week, the Leap Year has afford one extra day this week for the streaming giant to push out more content. It’s definitely a big week on the original content front, with the highly-anticipated sophomore outing of Altered Carbon due out on Thursday. This time around, Avengers alum Anthony Mackie has taken over for Joel Kinnaman and it’s shaping up to be one of Netflix’s biggest debuts of the year.

There are a few other originals sprinkled throughout the week — like Netflix Anime’s Pokemon Strikes Back — Evolution or the original superhero series I Am Not Okay With This. Friday will feature the debut of seven originals between film and television. Licensed content, on the other hand, is a bit light — featuring just a handful of Jeopardy! episodes, the Tom Cruise-starring Jerry Maguire, and a few smaller films earlier in the week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this week. Which series and movies do you plan on catching? Let us know your watchlist in the comments!

Sunday, February 23

Full Count

Tuesday, February 25

Every Time I Die

Wednesday, February 26

I Am Not Okay With This*

Thursday, February 27

Altered Carbon, Season Two*

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Followers*

Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back — Evolution*

Friday, February 28

All The Bright Places*

Babylon Berlin, Season Three*

Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Season Two*

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

La trinchera infinita*

Queen Sono*

Restaurants on the Edge*

Unstoppable*

Saturday, February 29

Jerry Maguire

* Denotes Netflix Original