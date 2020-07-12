Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of July 12)

Nearly halfway through July, the list of weekly Netflix additions continues to grow smaller. This week, the streamer is adding a just few projects each day, with several of the platform's international language offerings sprinkled throughout the week. In terms of domestic properties, this week's batch of additions is anchored by Katherine Langford's Cursed, a medieval tale based on the bestselling novel of the same name.

"Based on the New York Times bestselling book, Cursed is a re-imagination of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue, a young woman with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake," Netflix's synopsis for the series reads. "After her mother's death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a humble mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther. Cursed is a coming-of-age story whose themes are familiar to our own time: the obliteration of the natural world, religious terror, senseless war, and finding the courage to lead in the face of the impossible."

On the licensed content front, just a few things are being added this week — the most notable, of which, is The Notebook, which will be added to the service on Saturday.

