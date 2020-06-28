Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of June 28)
As the calendar finally turns to July, Netflix is bringing the heat with one of its busiest weeks in recent memory. The monthly licensed content dump happens on the first of the month so in this case, dozens of fan-favorite movies get added to the service. On Wednesday, you'll get hits like Paranormal Activity, Airplane!, Spaceballs, and the entire Karate Kid trilogy after news surfaced last week of Cobra Kai switching from YouTube to Netflix. But that's only the beginning.
Then there's some hefty original content due for release this week, as well. Wednesday sees the return of the classic Unsolved Mysteries, a new take from the producers of the classic show. On Thursday, Warrior Nun hits the airwaves and between those two shows alone, you should have plenty to binge throughout the holiday weekend.
Wednesday, July 1
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey With a Tool Belt, Season Two*
- Deadwind, Season Two*
- Say I Do*
- Under the Riccione Sun*
- Unsolved Mysteries*
- Anne Frank - Parallel Stories
- A Bridge Too Far
- A Thousand Words
- A Touch of Green, Season One
- A Walk to Remember
- Abby Hatcher, Season 1
- Airplane!
- Ali
- Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
- Charlotte's Web
- Clash of the Titans (1981)
- Clea & Cuquin, Season Two
- Cloud Atlas
- David Foster: Off the Record
- Definitely, Maybe
- Delta Farce
- Donnie Brasco
- Double Jeopardy
- Fiddler on the Roof
- Frida
- I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
- Killing Hasselhoff
- Kingdom, Season One through Three
- Leony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Mean Streets
- Million Dollar Baby
- Paranormal Activity
- Patriots Day
- Poltergeist
- Quest for Camelot
- Red Riding Hood
- Schindler's List
- Sleepless in Seattle
- Sleepy Hollow
- Spaceballs
- Splice
- Stand and Deliver
- Stardust
- Starsky & Hutch
- Sucker Punch
- Swordfish
- The Art of War
- The Devil's Advocate
- The F**k-It List
- The Firm
- The Karate Kid
- The Karate Kid Part II
- The Karate Kid Part III
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
- The Town
- The Witches
- This Christmas
- Total Recall
- Trotro
- Winchester
Friday, July 3
- The Baby-Sitters Club, Season One*
- Cable Girls, Season Five-B*
- Desperados*
- Ju-On Origins*
- Southern Survival*
What do you plan on binging this week? Think it over and let us know your thoughts in the comments!
