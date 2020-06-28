Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of June 28)

As the calendar finally turns to July, Netflix is bringing the heat with one of its busiest weeks in recent memory. The monthly licensed content dump happens on the first of the month so in this case, dozens of fan-favorite movies get added to the service. On Wednesday, you'll get hits like Paranormal Activity, Airplane!, Spaceballs, and the entire Karate Kid trilogy after news surfaced last week of Cobra Kai switching from YouTube to Netflix. But that's only the beginning.

Then there's some hefty original content due for release this week, as well. Wednesday sees the return of the classic Unsolved Mysteries, a new take from the producers of the classic show. On Thursday, Warrior Nun hits the airwaves and between those two shows alone, you should have plenty to binge throughout the holiday weekend.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this week.