Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of April 11)

The halfway point of April is nearly here, and it's the busiest week of the month for Netflix. Over the next seven days, the streamer is adding dozens of new shows and movies for fans to binge ahead as spring really gets started. Though it's largely content original to the service, licensed properties like Diana: The Interview That Shook the World (Sunday) and The Zookeeper's Wife (Friday) are making their way to Netflix this week.

Anchoring the original content from the streamer are a few new additions. Wednesday, the sophomore season of The Circle hits the platform a wildly popular reality show that first premiered immediately prior to the pandemic last year. Then there are a couple of things from Netflix Family that should be of interest around these parts — the adventure feature Arlo the Alligator Boy, and the fourth season of the animated Fast & Furious Spy Racers.

Keep scrolling to see everything being added to Netflix this week.