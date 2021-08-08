Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of August 8)
Netflix has something coming out for the next six days, making it one of the busiest weeks of the summer for the streamer. While last week saw a sudden influx of licensed properties, the streaming platform is making a hard pivot into originals this week, including some interesting documentaries that will engross bingers around the world. There's UNTOLD, a sports-adjacent documentary looking at the world's most controversial sporting moments, including a sit down interview with Ron Artest looking back at the wildly infamous "Malice at the Palace" brawl between NBA players and fans during a game in 2004.
Friday, Beckett hits the service and stars superstars like John David Washington, Alicia Vikander, and Boyd Holbrook. The film is classified as a thriller and involves Washington's character searching for his girlfriend after an automobile accident while in Greece.
Tuesday, August 10
- Gabby's Dollhouse, Season Two*
- Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang*
- UNTOLD*
Wednesday, August 11
- Bake Squad*
- The Kissing Booth 3*
- La diosa del asfalto
- Misha and the Wolves*
Thursday, August 12
- AlRawabi School for Girls*
- Lokillo: Nothing's the Same
- Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild*