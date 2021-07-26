Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of July 25)

It's the last week of July, and Netflix isn't going down without a fight. The streamer has a wide range of new properties set for release this week, including the latest wave of shows from The CW. The flash (Season 7) and All American (Season 3) will both get added to Netflix this week, as well the 10th season of AMC's The Walking Dead and Wyonna Earp Season 4 from SYFY.

On the Netflix Originals front, the sophomore outing of Outer Banks leads the way, reintroducing fans of the teen drama to the second batch of episodes. The first season became a smash hit at the onset of the pandemic, and Netflix is heavily promoting the show's second season. There are a few other Originals sprinkled throughout the week, including the final entry in the streamer's Transformers: War for Cybertron series.

Keep scrolling to see everything being added to Netflix this week.