Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of July 25)

By Adam Barnhardt

It's the last week of July, and Netflix isn't going down without a fight. The streamer has a wide range of new properties set for release this week, including the latest wave of shows from The CW. The flash (Season 7) and All American (Season 3) will both get added to Netflix this week, as well the 10th season of AMC's The Walking Dead and Wyonna Earp Season 4 from SYFY.

On the Netflix Originals front, the sophomore outing of Outer Banks leads the way, reintroducing fans of the teen drama to the second batch of episodes. The first season became a smash hit at the onset of the pandemic, and Netflix is heavily promoting the show's second season. There are a few other Originals sprinkled throughout the week, including the final entry in the streamer's Transformers: War for Cybertron series.

Keep scrolling to see everything being added to Netflix this week.

Monday, July 26

  • The Walking Dead, Season Ten
  • Wynonna Earp, Season Four
Tuesday, July 27

  • All American, Season Three
  • Mighty Express, Season Four*
  • The Operative
Wednesday, July 28

  • Bartkowiak*
  • Fantastic Fungi
  • The Flash, Season Seven
  • The Snitch Cartel: Origins*
  • Tattoo Redo*
  • Too Hot to Handle: Brazil*
Thursday, July 29

  • Resort to Love*
  • Transformers: War for Cybertron Kingdom*
Friday, July 30

  • Centaurworld*
  • Glow Up, Season Three*
  • The Last Mercenary*
  • Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean*
  • Outer Banks, Season Two*
Saturday, July 31

  • The Vault
* Denotes Netflix Original

What have you been binging on streaming as of late? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

