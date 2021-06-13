Here's Everything Coming to Netflix this Week (Week of June 13)

After a relaxed week last week, Netflix has a full slate of new releases in the coming days. Even though most licensed content for the month is typically added on the 1st, Netflix has some powerhouses it's releasing throughout the week, from The Devil Below and Picture a Scientist on Sunday to Silver Linings Playbook on Thursday. The rest of the week is then filled will an incredible amount of original content throughout all of Netflix's various branches.

Netflix Family has RhymeTime Town Season Two on tap for Tuesday while other new additions like Unwind Your Mind — a guided meditation experience — and Workin' Moms Season Five are also set for release on the same day.

As with most weeks, the busiest day of the week comes on Friday, as the streamer adds the fourth season of Elite and three Netflix Films to the service — A Family, Fatherhood, Jagame Thandhiram. Two other series make their debut immediately prior to the weekend, The Rational Life and the unscripted The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this week.