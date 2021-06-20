Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of June 20)

After an uncommonly busy week for Netflix, the streamer is scaling back for the last full week of June. Over the course of the next week, virtually everything on the Netflix release schedule is an original project for the streamer. In terms of genre properties, Godzilla Singular Point is probably the biggest offering this week, an anime series hitting the service on Thursday. Produced by Bones and Orange, the series has been available on Netflix in Japan since March, with this Thursday marking the first day it's been available globally.

Outside of that, the streamer will have a field day with documentaries. On the lighter side, there's Sisters on Track, a documentary following Tai, Rainn, and Brooke Sheppard as they follow their dreams of participating in the Junior Olympics. On the flip side, the streamer is also releasing a true-crime documentary titled Murder by the Coast, following two cops investigating a Spanish murder.

Keep scrolling to see everything being added to Netflix this week.