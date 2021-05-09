Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of May 9)

It's a big week for Netflix. Sure, the platform doesn't have the quantity of programming to add pre-streaming wars, but the streaming giant is leaps and bounds ahead of its competitors in original content. For the first time in a while, this week features a week of nothing but Netflix Originals. Better yet, those originals come from all corners of pop culture.

Case in point, things start off Tuesday with Money, Explained, a documentary that jumps into the world's economy. The streamer then follows that up with period pieces like Dance of the Fort One or the fourth season of Castlevania from Netflix Anime. Like most other weeks, Friday is the busiest week for the streamer with nearly a dozen new shows being added to the service then.

Anchoring Netflix's Friday programming slate includes the second volume of Love, Death & Robots and The Woman in the Window, a feature from Netflix Films that carries an ensemble cast featuring actors like Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, and Wyatt Russell.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this week.