Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of September 13)

We're near the halfway part of September and this week is shaping up to be a massive time for Netflix Originals. Over the course of the next seven days, the streamer is dropping over a dozen original properties across its several divisions from films to television, anime, and unscripted docuseries, and more. Leading the way is The Devil All the Time, featuring Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson in addition to a few other surprising faces. The thriller drops on Wednesday, clearing the way for another major release heading into the weekend.

Come Friday, the highly anticipated Ratched hits the service, treating fans to the first nine episodes of the two-part series. Featuring Sarah Paulson, the series serves as a prequel to One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest and features a stellar cast that includes Paulson, Cynthia Nixon, Judy Davis, Sharon Stone, Finn Wittrock, Amand Plummer, Vincent D'Onofrio, Rosanna Arquette, amongst others.

Then there's a whole host of other entries from the second season of Taco Chronicles to the Dragon's Dogma anime. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this week!