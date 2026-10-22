When Captain Marvel & Ms. Marvel Will Return in the MCU (& Payoff That Post-Credits Scene), According to New Report

Although the MCU in general has struggled since Avengers: Endgame concluded the Infinity Saga in 2019, there are a few projects that have been particularly criticized, and 2023’s The Marvels is, unfortunately, definitely on that list—but that movie may soon be redeemed. The Marvels brought together three main heroes: Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau. Together, they were effectively forming a brand-new superhero group (the titular Marvels), and that had exciting implications for the future, especially once the post-credits scene in The Marvels revealed that Monica had found herself in another universe.

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Perhaps in part because of the negative response to the movie, though, these characters haven’t yet been seen again. Even more surprising, none of the three are currently confirmed to be appearing in Avengers: Doomsday. However, a new rumor has suggested that this trio will finally be reunited in the follow-up Avengers movie, Avengers: Secret Wars, slated to hit theaters next year. Presumably, this would mean the group coming back together to help the other Avengers take on this latest threat, which would especially make sense given that we already know Nick Fury is returning in Secret Wars. Yet, even if this is the reunion for the entire group, there is one specific character from The Marvels that is almost guaranteed to be appearing before Secret Wars, in Doomsday.

Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Ms. Marvel will reportedly reunite soon.



Their storyline is said to receive a resolution in ‘AVENGERS: SECRET WARS’



(Source: @MyCosmicCircus) pic.twitter.com/zp2De2njrz — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) October 21, 2026

This Reunion May Happen in Secret Wars, But One of These Characters Will Likely Appear First

As mentioned, Ms. Marvel, Captain Marvel, and Monica Rambeau have not been announced as being among the characters appearing in Doomsday. There are, of course, rumors about all three of them nevertheless appearing, and with Ms. Marvel in particular, many fans are convinced that with the role of other characters, like Cassie Lang and, rumor has it, Kate Bishop, it would make sense for her to appear. However, the most likely character of the trio to be playing a role in Doomsday is actually Monica, who, honestly, feels all but guaranteed to be in the film. This is specifically because of The Marvels’ post-credits scene in which Monica winds up in not just any universe but the X-Men universe.

With the X-Men confirmed to be playing a significant role in Doomsday, it feels next to impossible that Monica won’t be appearing in some capacity in the movie, although it feels even more likely that she will be fairly important. It’s odd, in light of that, that Marvel hasn’t indicated that she will be in Doomsday, but there are no doubt many characters who are going to be surprises, and Monica could certainly be among them. That doesn’t necessarily mean this other rumor is wrong, though. If anything, Monica could return in Doomsday, and then the entire trio could have their reunion in Secret Wars.

Are you hoping to see Monica Rambeau, Ms. Marvel, and Captain Marvel reunite soon? Share your thoughts in the comments below.