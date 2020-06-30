Marvel Confirms the Infinity Stones Are Destroyed

✖

Make no mistake about it — the Infinity Stones are destroyed. Thanks to some peculiar wording by Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Endgame, some speculated the cosmic MacGuffins were still floating among the stars atomized. Now, if the official Marvel social media accounts are to be believed, the Infinity Stones are destroyed. To celebrate the addition of Avengers: Infinity War to Disney+, the Marvel Instagram account shared a set of motion graphics detailing each of the six Infinity Stones.

For the current whereabouts for each, the House of Ideas says they're all destroyed. Admittedly, we're scraping the bottom of the semantic barrel, but it still does pose an interesting conversation. The way the Mad Titan phrased it during the movie left some hope there'd be a sorcerer or cosmic being who could come along and return them to their proper forms.

Regardless of their status in the current timeline, we know the Stones are alive and well in previous timelines. And now that time-traveling technology has been introduced, it's something that could certainly come up in future properties within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In fact, one possible synopsis for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness teased the Time Stone would return to the Sorcerer Supreme in some shape, way, or form.

"After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Dr Stephen Strange continues his research on the Time Stone," the reported synopsis reads. "But an old friend-turned-enemy puts an end to his plans and causes Strange to unleash unspeakable evil."

It should be noted that synopsis was circulating before a number of events transpired — first, filmmaker Scott Derrickson departed the project due to creative differences. Then a few months after the fact, the project itself was delayed to coronavirus-related production shutdowns.

Both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame are now streaming on Disney+.

