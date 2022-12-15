Who Should Play DC Studios' New Superman?

David Corenswet (Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) You can't go far on the Internet without finding people fancasting David Corenswet as the Man of Steel. The 29-year-old actor, whose filmography includes projects like Pearl, The Politician, and Hollywood, has already spawned a number of pieces of fanart imagining him as Superman, so we'll ultimately have to wait and see if that proof of concept makes its way onto the screen. prevnext

Adam DiMarco (Photo: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images) Thanks to the most recent season of HBO's The White Lotus, a lot more people are now familiar with Adam DiMarco. The 32-year-old actor, whose work also includes The Order and The Magicians, could capture the lighthearted energy of a younger Clark Kent.

Lewis Pullman (Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) Another member of a recent ensemble hit is Lewis Pullman, who most recently appeared as Bob in Top Gun: Maverick. The 29-year-old Pullman, whose work also includes Catch-22 and Bad Times at the El Royale, could be a good fit for the old-school charm of Superman.

Darren Criss (Photo: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic) Darren Criss is already tied to the realm of Superman, having voiced the character in DC's recent Superman: Man of Tomorrow animated movie. But honestly, the 35-year-old actor could be a good fit for a live-action version of the character as well — and as his many years on Glee proved, he can definitely play younger than his age.

Jacob Elordi (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Jacob Elordi's career has only continued to blossom in recent years, between Netflix's The Kissing Booth franchise, Euphoria, and Deep Water. Not only does the 25-year-old actor match the physicality of Superman, but it would be fun to see him explore the persona of Clark Kent as well.

Wolfgang Novogratz (Photo: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for UNICEF USA) Another popular Superman fancast — and another alum of teen movies — is Wolfgang Novogratz. The 25-year-old actor is known for performances in Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, The Half of It, and Yes, God, Yes, and he certainly fits the bill of a younger Superman.

Diego Calva (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) While Diego Calva might not be a household name yet, that is expected to change very soon through his starring role in Damian Chazelle's Babylon. The 30-year-old Mexican actor, whose work also includes I Promise You Anarchy and Beautiful Losers, could absolutely offer an entirely fresh take on the Man of Steel.