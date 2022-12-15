James Gunn Teases New DC Slate

James Gunn's DC slate is ready to go — but fans will have to wait just a little bit longer to find out everything it entails. On Wednesday, Gunn took to Twitter to reveal that he and co-head of DC Studios Peter Safran have their slate for the future of DC Film ready to go and that they'll be able to share "exciting information about our first projects" at the beginning of 2023. This update comes after a lot of speculation about not just what, but when fans will get some concrete information about the future of DC theatrical lineup in recent weeks with reports about the scrapping of Wonder Woman 3.

"Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn't be more over-the-moon about; we'll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year," Gunn wrote.

Further in the thread, Gunn explained that Superman is one of the projects on the slate but also revealed that it would be a story — written by him — that will focus on an earlier part of the character's life and that Henry Cavill will not be playing him. He also confirmed that the project is a movie as well as that he's met with Cavill and spoke about "a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future."

Gunn and Safran took on their roles as co-CEOs of DC Studios in November, tasked with overseeing the production of all DC-related films and television shows and in a joint statement at the time said that they were looking forward to creating an "integrated, multilayered universe".

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement first announcing their appointment. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

What about Henry Cavill as Superman?

As Gunn noted in his thread, Cavill will not be returning to the role of Superman due to the scope of the new story. Cavill himself confirmed things in a post to Instagram as well.

"I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it's sad news, everyone," he wrote. "I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes. For those who have been by my side through the years....we can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember... Superman is still around. Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there! My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It's been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards."

