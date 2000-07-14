Why It Makes Sense for Marvel Studios to Introduce the Fantastic Four Before the X-Men

✖

Marvel's First Family is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though we don't know much about the movie just yet, we do know it's far enough along that the studio decided to hire Spider-Man helmer Jon Watts for the project. Despite the film rights for the Fantastic Four and X-Men franchises reverting to Disney at the same time, the House of Ideas has opted to reboot the former first, even though the latter may have loads of A-list characters fans are begging to see on the silver screen once again.

Marvel Studios' decision to reboot the Fantastic Four prior to any mutant-related franchise makes sense for plenty of reasons, the main being the fact it's simply been longer since we've gotten a Fantastic movie compared to an X-Men movie. In fact, it's just been months since The New Mutants was released in theaters. Josh Trank's Fant4stic, however, was released on August 7, 2015, now over five years ago. By the time Marvel's Fantastic Four hits theaters, it will have been eight or nine years since the family was last in theaters.

That said, nothing's stopping Kevin Feige and team from introducing mutants far ahead of the Fantastic Four movie. In fact, with multiverse-related properties on tap in WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on tap, it stands to reason we may actually get to see a mutant join the MCU before Reed Richards and company. It's just a matter of seeing a Fantastic Four franchise come to fruition first compared to a team-up X-Men reboot featuring Professor X, Wolverine, Jean Grey, Cyclops, Storm, and the rest of the X-Family.

From a story standpoint, it may also make sense to introduce the Fantastic Four in close proximity to Peyton Reed's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The filmmaker himself has previously suggested he'd love to take a crack at the iconic Marvel team, so in a perfect word, Marvel would tie the science-based plot of Ant-Man 3 with that of Fantastic Four, a movie likely set to debut shortly after the threequel hits theaters sometime in 2023.

Fantastic Four has yet to get a release date from Marvel Studios.

Who do you want to see as the villain in Fantastic Four? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!