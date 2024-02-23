Will Smith Gives Major Update on Bad Boys 4 Filming Status

Will Smith's back is aching after a new update on Bad Boys 4. This summer will see Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reunite as Miami police detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, respectively, for another action-packed adventure ride. Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are helming Bad Boys 4, which doesn't have an official title just yet. With the actors' strikes finally over with, filming has resumed on Bad Boys 4 and Will Smith has some encouraging news that fans will want to hear and will most than likely be excited about.

"Damn, I LOVE this city! Bad Boys 4 is coming fast y'all," Will Smith wrote in an Instagram post. The post also included a short video that started with someone attempting to jump on the back of a donkey and getting kicked up into the air. As the person is spinning and nearing the ground, the video quickly cuts to an edit of Will Smith sticking the landing while on a Miami port dock. "Bad Boys. Miami. Last eight days. That hurt my back," Smith says. The video ends with another edit of an individual stepping into an ocean and being greeted by a shark.

What will be the title of Bad Boys 4?

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah recently teased what the title of Bad Boys 4 could be, alluding to many different possibilities.

"Well, you know, the title that we like – I don't know that they're going to go for it yet – would be like Bad Boys Ride or Die because Bad Boys 4 Life is already taken. We didn't know there was going to be a fourth one, you know?" El Arbi told The Playlist's The Discourse podcast. "But yeah, what's going to happen in this one is, I think that there's going to be way more comedy. The third one had the dramatic tone. With this one, it's really our purpose to get people laughing and having a good time in the theater. Martin [Lawrence] is going to a higher level in this one. This is the culmination of the Marcus Burnett arc."

What is Bad Boys 4 about?

The plot details regarding Bad Boys 4 are scarce, though we know it will feature the return of Vanessa Hudgens and Paola Núnéz from Bad Boys for Life. Stepping in to replace Theresa Randle is Tasha Smith (HBO's The Corner, Empire), who will play the wife of Martin Lawrence's character. As for the villain of Bad Boys 4, it's reportedly Eric Dane (Euphoria).

Bad Boys 4 and a new Karate Kid movie got official release dates from Sony Pictures, with the untitled Bad Boys sequel now scheduled to debut on June 14th, while Karate Kid will now bow in theaters on December 13th.

Photo credit Joshua Sammer/Getty Images for Sony Pictures