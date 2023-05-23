Bad Boys 4: See Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Return in Violent Shootout

A video captured on the set of Bad Boys 4 features stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in a violent shootout. The duo is back as Miami's finest detectives Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett, reprising their roles from the first three films. 2020's Bad Boys for Life revitalized the franchise and quickly became its highest-grossing movie. So of course Bad Boys 4 was quickly greenlit, with Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah returning to helm the project. The newest Bad Boys 4 set video shows Smith and Lawrence in the middle of a gunfight.

TMZ.com obtained footage nearby the set of Bad Boys 4, featuring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence being followed by the film crew as they walk down a parking lot at night. As they're making their way through the parking lot, Smith and Lawrence's characters are ambushed and duck behind a black van as they return gunfire, with one individual shown laying on the ground either wounded or dead. An earlier scene was also captured from the Atlanta set of the duo on an eight-story ledge as Smith successfully talked Lawrence down while the latter was wearing a polka dot hospital gown.

Bad Boys 4 Adds Euphoria Star and Replaces Franchise Character

There have been some additions to the cast of Bad Boys 4 over the last several weeks. First up is Eric Dane (Euphoria) joining Bad Boys 4, with reports stating he will play the film's main villain. Along with starring in HBO's Euphoria alongside Zendaya, Dane also played the role of Dr. Mark Sloan in ABC's hit medical drama Grey's Anatomy, where he starred in Seasons 2 through 9.

Next up is Tasha Smith (HBO's The Corner, Empire), who will be stepping into the role of Theresa Burnett, the wife of Martin Lawrence's Marcus Burnett in the Bad Boys franchise. The role of Theresa was previously played by actress Theresa Randle in Bad Boys 1-3. Randle had not appeared in any TV/movie project for a decade before doing Bad Boys For Life, and it seemed she only did so for fans of the series – only to get viewers buzzing about where she'd been and how she looked. At age 59 this year, it's perfectly understandable if Theresa Randle is over her grace period for appearing in the Bad Boys movies – and onscreen in general.

Photo credit Pablo Cuadra/WireImage via Getty