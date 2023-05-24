Bad Boys 4 Adds Better Call Saul Favorite Rhea Seehorn

The cast of Bad Boys 4 is still growing, as Better Call Saul star Rhea Seehorn has joined the Bad Boys for Life sequel. No word yet on who Seehorn is playing in the film, as the story by Chris Bremner (Bad Boys For Life, National Treasure 3) is being kept under wraps. Bad Boys 3 directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are returning to direct Bad Boys 4, which is already in production with cameras rolling. Franchise stars Martin Lawrence and Will Smith are both returning, as was announced earlier this year.

Additional returning cast for Bad Boys 4 includes the special cop unit AMMO introduced in the previous film, which includes actors Paola Nuñez, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, and Charles Melton. Joining the franchise in Bad Boys 4 are Euphoria's Eric Dane as a new villain (possibly the henchman/muscle), and Fantastic Four's Ioan Gruffudd as a "a high-profile attorney running for election," (possibly the big bad villain pulling the strings). Tasha Smith (Empire) will be replacing actress Theresa Randle as Theresa Burnett, the wife of Martin Lawrence's Marcus Burnett.

Some of the first behind-the-scenes set videos from Bad Boys 4's shoot have made their way online: they show Martin Lawrence's Marcus Burnett and Will Smith's Mike Lowrey deep in the midst of another violent shootout – a staple for the Bad Boys franchise, of course. You can get details on what was spotted in that scene, below:

TMZ.com obtained footage nearby the set of Bad Boys 4, featuring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence being followed by the film crew as they walk down a parking lot at night. As they're making their way through the parking lot, Smith and Lawrence's characters are ambushed and duck behind a black van as they return gunfire, with one individual shown laying on the ground either wounded or dead. An earlier scene was also captured from the Atlanta set of the duo on an eight-story ledge as Smith successfully talked Lawrence down while the latter was wearing a polka dot hospital gown.

Bad Boys 4 will also mark the most significant box office test of Will Smith's star power, since his infamous slap of Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. However, the producers fo Bad Boys 4 seem to have the utmost confidence that the franchise will be just fine with Smith at the forefront:

"That was a very unfortunate thing that happened [at the Oscars], and I don't think it's really my place to comment, except to say that I've known Will Smith for many years, and I know him to be a good person," Sony chairman Tom Rothman said. "That was an example of a very good person having a very bad moment, in front of the world. I believe his apology and regret is genuine, and I believe in forgiveness and redemption."

Source: Deadline