Bad Boys 4 Directors Praise Martin Lawrence Scenes

caught up with Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi to talk about their movie Rebel, but they had to ask about the Will Smith franchise as well. In Bad Boys 4, the duo is grappling with even more time passing. But, that does mean that Lawrence and his co-star aren't going to be having a good time. Fallah and El Arbi spoke about trying to ramp up some of that trademark Bad Boys humor in the fourth installment. The directing duo actually had some praise for Lawrence in particular with his approach as Marcus Burnett. Check out what they had to say about the upcoming film right here.

"Well, you know, the title that we like — I don't know that they're going to go for it yet — would be like, 'Bad Boys Ride or Die,' because 'Bad Boys 4 Life' is already taken," El Arbi told the outlet. "We didn't know there was going to be a fourth one, you know? But yeah, what's going to happen in this one is, I think that there's going to be way more comedy. The third one had a dramatic tone. With this one, it's really our purpose to get people laughing and having a good time in the theater. Martin [Lawrence] is going to a higher level in this one. This is the culmination of the Marcus Burnett arc."

What's Coming In Bad Boys 4?

While a lot of the plot details around Bad Bays 4 have been sparse. With both Will Smith and Martin Lawrence back in the fold as Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, fans should likely be pleased. Vanessa Hudgens previously joined the cast as well. Bad Boys For Life's Chris Bremner returns to pen the script for the sequel as well. So, there's a lot of continuity Bad Boys 4 is riding on. Series producer Jerry Bruckheimer is thrilled to be working with Smith and Lawrence again after such a successful run so far. They're looking forward to more fireworks whenever the strike ends and the actors and writers can get the deal they want.

"We had a great experience on the first one, both through the development process with Tom Rothman [chair of Sony] and his team, and then through the editing process and filming process," producer Jerry Bruckheimer said back in 2020. We put together, along with their help, a movie that's very satisfying for the audience, and we'd like to do it again, and I think they'd like us to do it again. We're currently working on a draft for the fourth one."

Bad Boys 4 Full-Steam Ahead

Sony's been betting big on the franchise considering the success of Bad Boys For Life. CEO Tom Rothman previously told the press that he was excited to see Smith and Lawrence back together in the popular pairing after so many years. He previously confirmed that the movie was still in development before the writers and actors strikes. Any drama surrounding Will Smith is just noise really and since he's apologized in full, it's full steam ahead for Bad Boys 4.

"[Bad Boys 4] That movie's been in development and still is. There weren't any brakes to pump because the car wasn't moving," Rothman told the press. "That was a very unfortunate thing that happened [at the Oscars], and I don't think it's really my place to comment, except to say that I've known Will Smith for many years, and I know him to be a good person. That was an example of a very good person having a very bad moment, in front of the world. I believe his apology and regret is genuine, and I believe in forgiveness and redemption."

