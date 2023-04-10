Bad Boys 4 Recruits Euphoria Star Eric Dane

The cast of Bad Boys 4 continues to fill out, with Euphoria's Eric Dane the latest name to be added to the roster. While the plot of Bad Boys 4 is being kept a heavily guarded secret, Deadline reports Eric Dane is slated to play the movie's villain (via The Hot Mic podcast). Along with starring in HBO's Euphoria alongside Zendaya, Dane also played the role of Dr. Mark Sloan in ABC's hit medical drama Grey's Anatomy, where he starred in Seasons 2 through 9. Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are set to return for Bad Boys 4, alongside its leads Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

Bad Boys 4 got the official greenlight from Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in January, despite some of the controversy that has followed Will Smith following his Oscars slap of comedian Chris Rock. Of course, Bad Boys 4 is a sequel to 2020's Bad Boys for Life and raked in 426.5 million in the U.S. Sony Pictures is moving undeterred with the fourth Bad Boys movie, and now it also has Eric Dane set up to be at least one of its central villains.

Sony Pictures Chairman Confirms Bad Boys 4

Sony Pictures chairman Tony Rothman confirmed the studio is still developing Bad Boys 4 despite Will Smith's recent controversy at the Oscars. Rotham responded to recent rumors that the breaks were being pumped on Bad Boys 4 following the Will Smith/Chris Rock Oscars slap in a conversation with Deadline. "No. That was inaccurate," Rotham stated. "That movie's been in development and still is. There weren't any brakes to pump because the car wasn't moving. That was a very unfortunate thing that happened, and I don't think it's really my place to comment, except to say that I've known Will Smith for many years, and I know him to be a good person. That was an example of a very good person having a very bad moment, in front of the world. I believe his apology and regret is genuine, and I believe in forgiveness and redemption."

Following The Academy's Board of Governors' announcement that Will Smith has been banned from all Academy events, including The Oscars, for a ten year period, the actor released a statement on the matter accepting the ruling. In one sentence statement, Smith wrote: "I accept and respect the Academy's decision." Smith's ban and previous resignation from The Academy came after the fallout of the actor slapping comedian Chris Rock on the stage of the 94th Academy Awards.