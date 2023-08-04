Will Smith Explains How He Decided To Make Men In Black

Will Smith explained why he chose to make Men in Black. The beloved actor spoke to his friend Kevin Hart about the blockbuster movie on Hart to Heart. During the Peacock show, Smith explained that producer James Lassiter had to lobby on Men in Black's behalf. Over the course of their conversation, the actor also went over his other massive movie roles. One common denominator in those stories is Lassiter stepping up to the plate to argue for projects that the Fresh Prince himself wasn't feeling at the time. Fan-favorites like Ali or Pursuit of Happiness wouldn't have had Smith attached if it wasn't for the producer stepping in.

"[Lassiter] picked Men in Black," Smith began. "I kinda understood Men in Black like a little bit, but I didn't want to make Men in Black — that was the next year after Independence Day. So I didn't want to make two alien movies back to back."

However, the star also said that one of the producers laid on the full-court press. "Steven Spielberg sent a helicopter for me. To talk. It landed at his house. And he had me at 'Hello.'"

Will Smith Talks About The Actors' Strike

Over on Instagram, the mega-star addressed the actor's strike. Smith showed his acting coach a ton of love for being a positive influence, even to this day. The actor said he's been volunteering to help younger performers find their way in the industry.

"I wanna talk for a second about ACTING. As some of yall mighta heard, my guild, @SAGAFTRA are on strike along with our writer colleagues in the WGA," Smith told his fans. "It's a pivotal moment for our profession. 33 years into my career as an actor and there are still some days when I feel like I'm that kid from Philly who's on borrowed time, even though I know I've been extraordinarily blessed and lucky to have worked as an actor all this time. It's thanks to my friend, my teacher and my mentor @aaronspeiser whom I fondly refer to as 'coach' that those days when I feel like I don't belong are fewer and further between."

He added, "Coach invited me to an acting class the other day and I met a group of our talented next generation of actors and they amazed and inspired me! I'm grateful to coach for continuing to support these talented hopefuls in this art-form that I love and have been lucky enough to work in for three decades of my life! Thanks COACH!"

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence to Reunite on Bad Boys 4

Bad Boys 4 is coming in the near future. Sony Pictures green lighted the development of the movie after the runaway success of Bad Boys For Life. So, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will be teaming up again. Collider spoke to producer Jerry Bruckheimer about the script for the film and how production was going not too long ago.

"We had a great experience on the first one, both through the development process with Tom Rothman [chair of Sony] and his team, and then through the editing process and filming process… We put together, along with their help, a movie that's very satisfying for the audience, and we'd like to do it again, and I think they'd like us to do it again. We're currently working on a draft for the fourth one," franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer said during a 2020 interview.

