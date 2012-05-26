Popular Will Smith Sequel Is Currently One of the Most Popular Movies on Netflix
Netflix added a horde of new movies and TV shows on Monday to start the month of August, and a couple of those titles have already been making big waves on the service. Spider-Man 2 unsurprisingly hit the Netflix Top 10 Movies list after just one day on the service, but it wasn't the highest ranking August 1st addition on that list. That honor belongs to Men in Black 3, which has been quickly catching on with subscribers.
All three of Will Smith's Men in Black movies were added to Netflix's lineup to begin August, but it looks as though the third installment is the one that people have been watching the most. Wednesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Men in Black 3 as the second-most popular movie currently on the service.
The only movie ahead of Men in Black 3 is Purple Hearts, a film original to Netflix. Everything else has made room for Agent J at the top of the list.
You can find a full rundown of Wednesday's Netflix Top 10 below!
1. Purple Hearts
"An aspiring musician agrees to a marriage of convenience with a soon-to-deploy Marine, but a tragedy soon turns their fake relationship all to real."prevnext
2. Men in Black 3
"When Earth is threatened by an alien attack, Agent J travels back in time to join forces with a much-younger Agent K and change the course of history."prevnext
3. The Gray Man
"When a shadowy CIA agent uncovers damning agency secrets, he's hunted across the globe by a sociopathic rogue operative who's put a bounty on his head."prevnext
4. The Age of Adaline
"Decades after a near-fatal accident caused Adaline to stop aging at 29, she resists falling in love with a smitten tech mogul to keep her secret hidden."prevnext
5. Sing 2
"Buster Moon and his musically gifted friends must persuade the reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of their new show."prevnext
6. Tower Heist
"When a group of workers at a ritzy Manhattan condo realize their boss has swindled them out of their pensions, they vow to reap their own justice."prevnext
7. Spider-Man 2
"With Peter Parker's secret life as Spider-Man taking a toll, he considers hanging up his web, only to face another fight against supervillain Doc Ock."prevnext
8. The Wretched
"A teen is pulled into a horrifying fight against evil when he finds an ancient, sinister spirit has targeted the family of a little boy next door."prevnext
9. The Sea Beast
"When a young girl stows away on the ship of a legendary sea monster hunter, they launch an epic journey into uncharted waters – and make history to boot."prevnext
10. Recurrence
"Years after moving to a remote town, ex-cop Pipa is pulled back into the dark world she thought she'd left behind when she gets tangled in a murder case."prev