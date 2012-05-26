Popular Will Smith Sequel Is Currently One of the Most Popular Movies on Netflix

Netflix added a horde of new movies and TV shows on Monday to start the month of August, and a couple of those titles have already been making big waves on the service. Spider-Man 2 unsurprisingly hit the Netflix Top 10 Movies list after just one day on the service, but it wasn't the highest ranking August 1st addition on that list. That honor belongs to Men in Black 3, which has been quickly catching on with subscribers.

All three of Will Smith's Men in Black movies were added to Netflix's lineup to begin August, but it looks as though the third installment is the one that people have been watching the most. Wednesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Men in Black 3 as the second-most popular movie currently on the service.

The only movie ahead of Men in Black 3 is Purple Hearts, a film original to Netflix. Everything else has made room for Agent J at the top of the list.

You can find a full rundown of Wednesday's Netflix Top 10 below!