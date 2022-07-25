The Good Place Star William Jackson Harper Reveals the Comic Book Character He Wants to Play

Thanks to his charming demeanor and acting talents, The Good Place star William Jackson Harper has earned votes from fans to play all manner of superheroes, from Superman to Reed Richards, but if it were up to the actor himself, he'd be more interested in playing Image Comics' ShadowHawk. The actor did express his appreciation that audiences want to see him in such roles, but admitted that those casting decisions come from the official powers that be, seemingly implying that he doesn't get his hopes up about fan support. Harper will next be seen in Peacock's The Resort, which debuts on July 28th.

"There was this comic I did read when I was, I want to say like early middle school, called ShadowHawk that I liked a lot, and it was dark as hell. And I really, really enjoyed it," Harper revealed to ComicBook.com. "Look, I'm down to get involved with any of those things, but it's like, that's up to those people making those decisions. It's certainly not the internet. But yeah, I think ShadowHawk would probably be the one that I'm really into."

Even though Harper might have been dismissive of fan campaigns resulting in actual casting decisions, John Krasinski recently appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness after years of fans expressing their hopes at such a casting decision being made. With how little we know about the future of the Fantastic Four in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's surely not an idea that we can rule out.

The Resort is described, "A multi-generational, coming-of-age love story disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time. An anniversary trip puts a marriage to the test when the couple finds themselves embroiled in one of the Yucatan's most bizarre unsolved mysteries that took place fifteen years prior."

The series also stars Cristin Milioti (Palm Springs), Nina Bloomgarden (Hot Pink), Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation), Skyler Gisondo (The Santa Clarita Diet), Luis Gerardo Méndez (Murder Mystery), Gabriela Cartel (Hernán), Ben Sinclair, Parvesh Cheena (Mythic Quest), Michael Hitchcock (Black Monday), Debby Ryan (Insatiable), Dylan Baker (Hunters), and Becky Ann Baker (Girls).

The Resort premieres on Peacock on July 28th.

