William Shatner Documentary in the Works, First Look Coming at San Diego Comic-Con

A documentary chronicling the life of William Shatner is on its way. Coming from Legion M and Exhibit A Pictures, this documentary will be made in conjunction with the audience itself, as the production companies are opening up the project's funding to the general public. This aligns with Legion M's mission statement, which touts the organization as "the world's first fan-owned entertainment company." Specifics on what those who provide funds to the documentary will receive in return have yet to be released, but Legion M currently has pledges available to reserve. This documentary has been a long time coming for the 91-year-old Shatner, who has been approached on numerous occasions about chronicling his life.

"For years I've had people approaching me to do a documentary about my life, but I turned them all down because it didn't feel like the right fit. When I heard how Legion M wanted to incorporate audiences to be a part of it, it was perfect," Shatner said in a statement (h/t Variety). "Fans have been responsible for my career — it only seems right that they should own this doc."

The currently untitled documentary will be helmed by Swiss filmmaker Alexandre O. Philippe, who has directed documentaries such as The People vs. George Lucas (2010), Doc of the Dead (2014), and Memory: The Origins of Alien (2019).

"I grew up watching Bill Shatner on a black-and-white television in Switzerland. My first memories of him are from Columbo and The Twilight Zone. He is a modern Renaissance man. Ubiquitous. Unavoidable," Philippe said in a statement. "This intimate film will illuminate little-known and rarely seen aspects of Bill's career and philosophy, and also reexamine some of his most iconic roles and cultural moments through a brand-new lens."

Legion M's co-founders, Paul Scanlan and Jeff Annison, praised Shatner for giving them the opportunity to make this particular project.

"From make-believe starship captain to a real-life rocketman, William Shatner has led one of the most unique and best-lived lives on the planet," Scanlan and Annison said in a statement. "While we all know him from his iconic roles, the REAL William Shatner is even more interesting. We're thrilled to be working with Alexandre and the top-notch team at Exhibit A, and excited to give fans around the world an opportunity to be a part of Bill's legacy."

Shatner will be debuting the first glimpse into this project at July's San Diego Comic-Con, in a Hall H panel moderated by Kevin Smith.