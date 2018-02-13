‘Paddington’ Director Paul King up to Direct ‘Willy Wonka’ Reboot

Get ready for yet another return to the Chocolate Factory, this time with a wholly distinct flavor.

Warner Bros. is targeting Paul King, the director of Paddington and the recently released sequel, to helm another reboot of the Roald Dahl book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, according to a report from the Hollywood Reporter.

King has a lot of buzz to his name, especially after Paddington 2 blew away critics and did well at the box office. The film has a record 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes off of 185 reviews and has made over $205 million worldwide. That movie has been yet another success for Warner Bros., following up the hits Stephen King’s It and Wonder Woman.

King would be joined by the Paddington series producer David Heyman, working from a script by Simon Rich. The report states that Warner Bros. hopes the franchise will be an artistic standout under King’s direction.

This would be the third take on Dahl’s classic children’s novel, after 1971’s musical classic starring Gene Wilder and the weird 2005 adaptation starring Johnny Depp. Both actors played the eccentric candy maker Willy Wonka.

Dahl’s book also had a followup with Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator, and the report makes it clear Warner Bros. is attempting to revitalize some of its properties. A Wonka franchise would certainly work out in the studio’s favor if done properly.

Another Dahl book, The Witches, is also in the works at the studio, with a script having been completed by The Shape of Water helmer Guillermo del Toro. Talks were had with Back to the Future director Robert Zemeckis to direct.

In addition to the projects based on works by Dahl, Warner Bros. made a new deal with the estate of Dr. Seuss to make films based on the classic children’s books. The Cat in the Hat is currently in the works.

Then there is the shift in leadership over at DC Films as they hope to course correct after a string of disappointing films like Justice League and Suicide Squad, hoping to make more films that have the success of Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman.

Paddington 2 is in theaters now.