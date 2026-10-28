Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 3 Trailer Brings Twisted Take on Rabbit and More to the Horror Franchise

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 3 has finally revealed its first footage. Whether one calls it The Twisted Childhood Universe or The Poohniverse, ITN Distribution’s horror movies based on children’s books in the public domain continue apace, with better makeup effects each time out. Peter Pan, Bambi, and Pinocchio have all had their own solo slasher films, but only Winnie the Pooh has gotten sequels so far…and now the trailer for its third installment has just dropped.

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Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 3 now has a subtitle of The Lost Years, which perhaps renders it more of an interquel, like the Saw X of this series. It’s all supposedly building to an Avengers-style Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble crossover movie, which will allegedly introduce Mary Poppins and Tintin. Making Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 3 take this form allows the new film to recreate some of the scenes made for almost no money in the original film. The first Blood and Honey, with its rubber mask and Vaseline effects, was officially retconned as a movie within the movies in the second film. Those were just actors in makeup, the narrative now asserted, doing a movie version of what actually happened. Click the box below to check out the new trailer for yourself:

The past never stays buried. 🍯🩸#WinnieThePoohBloodAndHoney3: The Lost Years.



TRAILER OUT NOW. pic.twitter.com/azKR0zZK1F — Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey (@poohbandh) October 28, 2026

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 3 Is Also Richard Stanley’s Belated Dr. Moreau Movie

IMAGE COURTESY OF ITN

For those who’ve been keeping up with the franchise, Scott Chambers, who played Christopher Robin in the second film, will continue in the role and direct this installment. Scream‘s Ghostface voice, Roger L. Jackson, provides the voice for Rabbit, played by Jacob Marshfield, marking the debut of the Pooh franchise character in the horror series. George Montage takes over the role of Pooh from Ryan Oliva, with Lewis Santer returning as Tigger. Piglet and Owl will sit this one out in order to save money on the costumes and makeup. Tigger is set to get his own spin-off in the long run, tentatively entitled Tigger’s Return.

In an in-joke sure to be appreciated by fans of human-animal hybrid horror, Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 3 was written by Richard Stanley, who also plays an antagonistic ringmaster named Balthazar. Pooh, Tigger, and Rabbit look to be captured performers in his show, making Stanley a sort of Dr. Moreau figure. Stanley, of course, was the original director of the ill-fated 1996 The Island of Dr. Moreau starring Marlon Brando and Val Kilmer. He was fired early on, but snuck back onto set in animal makeup to snoop on the production. Years later, a documentary about what went wrong with the whole thing became a cult hit.

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Stanley, who also directed Dust Devil and Hardware, hasn’t done a lot since, due to accusations of abuse by his ex-partner, which saw some of his projects get canceled. Though a French court judged in his favor, he’s still persona non grata in many corners. It’s an odd quirk of fate that this wound up being his project about a Moreau-like figure to finally get made. Blood and Honey 2, which came out around the same time as Five Nights at Freddy’s, featured a similar plot point about kidnapped kids being turned into monstrous animals, though director Rhys Frake-Waterfield swore it was a coincidence.

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 3: The Lost Years is next in line to arrive, but debuting in January of next year. The previously announced Monsters Assemble is currently scheduled to be the next film in the series.

Does the new trailer make you say “Oh, bother”? Or is it rumbly in your tumbly? Roll down into comments and give us the scoop.