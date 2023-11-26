Wish Directors Talk About Their Future and Asha's Future at Disney

Wish is now playing in theaters, and the film is currently getting mixed reactions, earning a 50% critics score and 82% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie lost the holiday weekend box office to The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, but you never know what kind of box office life an animated film may have over time. Disney is no stranger to sequels, and some fans may be wondering if Asha (Ariana DeBose) could be seen again in the future. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Wish directors, Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, and we asked if a sequel could be on the horizon.

"One never knows," Buck said coyly when asked about a Wish sequel.

As for the directors' next projects, Veerasunthorn is just excited to share Wish with the world.

"Wow. At this moment that we just finished Wish... I just want to live in this moment as the film's about to come out into the world. I'm so excited for people to see this, to experience all the hope, the joy, the inspiration, all the things that Disney movies have been giving me throughout my life. And I hope people take that away from this film as well."

"And then after that, she wants a nap," Buck joked. "Yeah, I do want that. That sounds great," Veerasunthorn replied.

Wish Directors Reveal How They Celebrated Disney's 100th:

"We had a little thing across the lot," Buck shared with ComicBook.com. "There was a 100th celebration just a few weeks ago, and everybody could sign this big kind of fairytale book. And this is just a personal thing, and I wrote on it, it was to Walt, and I said, 'Thank you for making my life so magical.' Yeah, because a lot of people say, 'Thank you for making my childhood so magical.' And I'm like, no, he made my whole life magical."

"Well, this year we got to visit Walt's original office across the street, and I don't know why I have never been there before and that was my first time and I was like, 'How fitting?' This is the 100th year, and this man who has started it all had worked here," Veerasunthorn added. "All the stuff on the wall and in the office. This feels, this energy of someone who had persevered throughout, against all odds, and was able to create this animated feature-length film that everyone came to see at the time when people were like, 'That's never going to work.' And he started this studio that had brought so much joy to the world."

Wish is now playing in theaters.