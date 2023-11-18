Wish and Dungeons and Dragons Star Chris Pine Talks Choosing "Joyful" Films

Chris Pine will soon be heard in Wish, the new animated film that was made to honor Walt Disney Animation Studios' 100th anniversary. The movie is quite joyous, and it's not the only film Pine made this year that fits that description. Earlier in 2023, Pine could be seen in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which was a hit among critics and audiences alike. ComicBook.com recently got the chance to speak with Pine about Wish, and we asked what draws him to these joyful projects.

"We live in a really not joyful world so much, and so I think I'm drawn to things right now that make people smile or make people giggle that aren't so serious," Pine explained. "I think there's room for all sorts of films, but I have recently really been pulled towards things that have really nice messaging because there's a lot of sh*tty messages in the world."

Chris Pine Addresses Sag Strike Ending:

After 118 days, SAG-AFTRA's historic strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) came to an end last week. During ComicBook.com's interview with Pine, we asked the actor about the strike and he spoke about all of the actors who struggled without work.

"Well, I had the great... I live in an odd world, I have the luxury of not having to work," Pine explained. "So I think what I'm most happy about is all of that feeling of ranker and sadness and desperation that I was feeling from some of our other people in the ranks can now be assuaged a bit and they know that they have something to look forward to. It's nice to feel our community unified once again."

What Is Wish About?

You can read the official synopsis for Wish here: In Wish, Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen. Featuring the voices of Academy Award®-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha's favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar®-winning director Chris Buck (Frozen, Frozen 2) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (Raya and the Last Dragon), produced by Peter Del Vecho (Frozen, Frozen 2) and co-produced by Juan Pablo Reyes (Encanto).

Jennifer Lee (Frozen, Frozen 2) executive produces — Lee and Allison Moore (Night Sky, Manhunt) are writers on the project. With original songs by Grammy®-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice, plus a score by composer Dave Metzger.

Stay tuned for more from our interviews with the creatives behind Wish, which opens only in theaters on November 22nd.