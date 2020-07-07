Wonder Woman 1984 Barbie Dolls: Diana and Steve are the New Barbie and Ken

Wonder Woman 1984 was originally set to hit theaters on June 5th, but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the release date out to August 14th and most recently to October 2nd. Not surprisingly, these delays have resulted in an unusual pattern of merch releases surrounding the film. Some of it arrived as originally planned, while other releases were pushed back. For example, Mattel is launching their WW84 Barbie dolls just in time for release date #2.

Mattel's Wonder Woman 1984 Barbie dolls feature Diana Prince in her stunning white gala gown complete with a golden cuff bracelet, necklace, and nude heels. Steve Trevor, on the other hand, is wearing his badass fanny pack. Additional accessories include aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and a black jacket over a white t-shirt. Both figures are sculpted to look like their on-screen counterparts Gal Gadot and Chris Pine.

Mattel is releasing the WW84 Barbie dolls as a gift set that you can pre-order here at Entertainment Earth or here at Walmart for $80 with free shipping slated for August (a listing is up on Amazon but the product was unavailable). Note that Mattel also released the following dolls in their WW84 lineup recently:

The official description for the Barbie set includes some details about the plot:

"Wonder Woman 1984 Barbie dolls shine the spotlight on the timeless romance of Diana Prince and Steve Trevor. Diana has been living quietly among mortals in Washington, DC, performing superheroic acts incognito. A chance encounter at the Lincoln Memorial reconnects her with Steve after decades of being apart. The world, however, is in grave danger. As Wonder Woman faces her fiercest nemesis, she must save mankind from a world of its own making and prove to everyone that she is a hero for our time, for all time, for everyone. "

Additional images of the Wonder Woman 1984 Barbie gift set can be found in the gallery below.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.