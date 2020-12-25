✖

Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins teases IMAX scenes for the film. Everyone is really excited to see what the latest adventure for the DC character holds. The filmmaker has been adamant in the past about the true glory of this movie in the theater environment. So, much like Tenet before it, some people are going to want to see this thing all done up in wild surround sound. It’s going to be a while before that comes to fruition, but that won’t stop Wonder Woman fans from daydreaming of that day. In fact, a lot of them would welcome that approach now, but it just can’t happen at the moment. Many fans are just excited to watch the movie at home on Christmas Day, but there will be those who are committed to seeing it in theaters whenever the opportunity arises.

Series star Gal Gadot addressed the release strategy on social media after the news broke from Warner Bros.

I had such an incredible experience shooting on IMAX and can't wait for some of you to get to see our film in its greatest glory on their screens! @IMAX https://t.co/NCh7hvct4C — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) December 4, 2020

"IT'S TIME. We've all waited a long time for this one to come," Gadot's statement reads. "I can't tell you how excited I am for all of you to see this movie. It wasn't an easy decision and we never thought we'd have to hold onto the release for such a long time but Covid rocked all of our worlds. We feel the movie has never been so relevant and we hope that it'll bring some joy, hope and love to your hearts. Wonder Woman 1984 is a special one for me and I can only hope it'll be as special to you too. We've put our hearts and souls into it. So... you can watch it IN THEATERS (they're doing an amazing job keeping it safe) and you can watch it on HBOMax from your homes. Sending you my love. Please keep safe and wear a mask. Happy holidays to all of us! Let the light shine in."

Jenkins also had to comment on the entire process and the decision to give the people an option to view at home.

"THE TIME HAS COME. At some point you have to choose to share any love and joy you have to give, over everything else," Jenkins' statement reads. "We love our movie as we love our fans, so we truly hope that our film brings a little bit of joy and reprieve to all of you this holiday season. Watch it IN THEATERS, where it is made safe to do so (check out the great work theaters have done to make it so!) And available in the safety of your home on HBO MAX where it is not. Happy holidays to all of you. We hope you enjoy our film as much as we enjoyed making it."

Will you be watching WW84 on Christmas Day? Let us know down in the comments!