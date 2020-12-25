Wonder Woman 1984: Gal Gadot Encourages Fans to See Movie in Theatres Where It’s Safe

✖

Wonder Woman 1984 is finally being released this month! The DC movie will hit theatres wherever they're open, but it will also drop on HBO Max on Christmas day. When the news was first announced, franchise star Gal Gadot said, "I can't tell you how excited I am for all of you to see this movie. It wasn't an easy decision and we never thought we'd have to hold onto the release for such a long time but Covid rocked all of our worlds. We feel the movie has never been so relevant and we hope that it'll bring some joy, hope, and love to your hearts." In honor of tickets going on sale, Gadot just took to Instagram today to release a new video of herself encouraging fans to see the movie in theatres where it's safe to do so.

“Hey guys, I'm so excited the movie is finally coming out, and to be able to share its beautiful message with you guys, with the world, during these crazy times, just means a lot to me. I’ve been waiting to share this movie with you guys for such a long time. I know the cinemas are doing all they can in order to keep you safe and in order to give you the full movie experience. So, if you have a cinema-safe theatre around you, tickets are available now. So please go get your tickets, watch this movie, watch Wonder Woman 1984 and enjoy a special cinema night. I can’t wait to hear what you think." You can watch the video in the post below:

The film's director, Patty Jenkins, said the following about the release news: "THE TIME HAS COME. At some point you have to choose to share any love and joy you have to give, over everything else," Jenkins' statement reads. "We love our movie as we love our fans, so we truly hope that our film brings a little bit of joy and reprieve to all of you this holiday season. Watch it IN THEATERS, where it is made safe to do so (check out the great work theaters have done to make it so!) And available in the safety of your home on HBO MAX where it is not. Happy holidays to all of you. We hope you enjoy our film as much as we enjoyed making it."

Wonder Woman 1984 will be released in select theaters in the United States on Christmas Day, as well as on HBO Max.