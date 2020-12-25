Wonder Woman 1984 Close To $100 Million at International Box Office

✖

Despite slipping in the weekend box office as the COVID-19 pandemic continues and in the wake of the Capitol riots in the U.S., Wonder Woman 1984 is nearing the $100 million milestone at the international box office. According to Deadline, the Patty Jenkins-directed film brought in another $4.7 million across 40 overseas market, bringing the running international box office to $98.8 million and boosting the global total to $131.4 million. The report further breaks down that IMAX accounts for roughly 9 percent -- $8.8 million -- of the international total.

While Wonder Woman 1984's overall box office performance is shocking when compared to blockbusters pre-pandemic and even to Christopher Nolan's Tenet which was released late last summer, however Wonder Woman 1984 is facing a somewhat different set of circumstances. COVID-19 cases are spiking not just in the United States but in various places around the globe, prompting new lockdowns and theater closures. In the United States specifically, around 60 percent of theaters are currently closed, including all of Regal's theaters. The film being available on HBO Max in a unique and somewhat controversial hybrid release structure has almost certainly been a contributor to the box office as well.

Wonder Woman 1984 has struggled a bit on the critical front as well. The film recently lost it's covered "Certified Fresh" status on Rotten Tomatoes and even been downgraded to "Rotten" status. Out of the 377 submitted reviews, 153 of them have been from critics who disliked the film. Even with the challenges, WarnerMedia seems to still be pleased with Wonder Woman 1984. The weekend the film was released, the studio announced that a third Wonder Woman film was a go, with Jenkins and Gal Gadot both returning.

"I actually came up with a story, and Geoff Johns and I beat out an entire story for Wonder Woman 3 that we were super fired up about," Jenkins previously told CinemaBlend. "But I've never felt this way before as much as I do now. I don't think I'm doing it next, and so I sort of have to wait and see where we are in the world. It's interesting. What I wanted to talk about in this film [WW84] was very prescient to what I was feeling, and what you were feeling, was coming. So now? I'm not sure. So much has changed in the world."

Wonder Woman 1984 is playing now in theaters and streaming for a limited time on HBO Max.