Wonder Woman 1984 Director Thanks Cheetah Creator Who Was Missing From Credits

Wonder Woman 1984 officially made its debut this last weekend, letting audiences finally see the film both in theaters and HBO Max. As the latest live-action version of the iconic comic book character, the film's credits acknowledged a variety of writers and artists whose work influenced Wonder Woman 1984 in both large and small ways. However, as many quickly noticed that Cheetah comic artist Liam Sharp's name was absent in those thank you’s. Now, Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins is rectifying that by thanking Sharp for his work and apologizing for his exclusion in the credits.

On Twitter, Jenkins wrote that she didn't realize his name wasn't in the thank you’s and said that he was on the list so she wasn't sure why it didn't make it to the screen.

"@LiamRSharp Holy Moley, I just discovered your name wasn't in the thank you's of #WW84 @LiamRSharp!!" Jenkins wrote. "No idea how it fell off as you were in the OG list!1 Thank you @LiamRSharp for all of your great work on this character!! We meant to have you see that on the big screen!!"

@LiamRSharp Holy Moley, I just discovered your name wasn't in the thank you's of #WW84 @LiamRSharp!! No idea how it fell off as you were in the OG list!! Thank you @LiamRSharp for all of your great work on this character!! We meant to have you see that on the big screen! ❤️❤️ — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) December 28, 2020

For his part, Sharp replied with his appreciation of Jenkins, writing that just knowing that it was meant to be there meant a great deal to him.

"Patty - thank you SO much! That means loads to me to know I was meant to be there, and that it was an oversight - I thought it must have been," Sharp wrote. "Really appreciate you writing this and letting me know. Here's to a wonderful New Year!"

Patty - thank you SO much! That means loads to me to know I was meant to be there, and that it was an oversight - I thought it must have been. Really appreciate you writing this and letting me know. Here’s to a wonderful New Year! ❤️ — Liam 'Sharpy' Sharp (@LiamRSharp) December 29, 2020

While Cheetah, one of Wonder Woman's most iconic foes, first appeared in Wonder Woman #6 from 1943 but has undergone a number of changes in the decades since. There have actually been four people to be called Cheetah, but it's Sharp's designs for Barbara Anne Minerva's Cheetah that has been used in comics since 2016 and is the version that Wonder Woman 1984 based Kristen Wiig's version on as well. Sharp had previously expressed disappointment in learning that he hadn't been credited, but also indicated that he was happy that both Greg Rucka and Nicola Scott were listed and that thought that the omission had been unintentional, which Jenkins' comments confirm.

What Jenkins hasn't confirmed is if Wonder Woman 1984 is the last we've seen of Cheetah, at least in terms of the Wonder Woman franchise. Wonder Woman 3 has been given the go-ahead and during a watch party for Wonder Woman 1984 this past weekend, a fan asked Jenkins if we'll get to see more of Barbara. Jenkins replied with three winks: "We'll just have to wait and see."

Starring Gal Gadot, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Pine, Wonder Woman 1984 is now in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.