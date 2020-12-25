How Wonder Woman 1984 Sets Up the Amazons Spinoff

✖

Last year during a panel at CCXP19, Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot thrilled fans not only with the first teaser for Wonder Woman 1984, but with an exciting little tidbit of information about more stories set in the general world of Wonder Woman. At the time, it was mentioned that a spinoff featuring the Amazons of Themyscira was in the pipeline and while Jenkins won't direct it, she would be involved as an executive producer. While details on the Amazons spinoff remain elusive, the newly-released Wonder Woman 1984 offers a perfect set up for the project -- and potentially even a tease of who could appear.

Major spoilers for Wonder Woman 1984 below! Only look if you want to know!

While Wonder Woman 1984 is set in, well, 1984 and is Diana's story, the film offers up a new look at the Amazons and their history and culture as well. The film even starts with the Amazons, as a young Diana participates in the Amazon Olympics, an athletic competition full of amazing feats of skill and athleticism. Young Diana performs very well in the competition despite being much younger than the other participants, though she ends up disqualified when, after falling from her horse, she takes a shortcut. It's an important lesson for the girl, but it also introduces the idea of the Golden Warrior, an Amazon named Asteria who viewers later learned sacrificed herself and held back man so that her enslaved sisters could escape. It's Asteria's golden armor, forged from the armor of all of the Amazons, that Diana ends up wearing when she faces off with both Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) and Cheetah (Kristen Wiig).

While the scene on Themyscira and even Asteria's story are both in-film setups for Diana's own acts of sacrifice and heroism, they also serve to prove that there is so much more to explore about the Amazons. Between Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984, the films have only begun to scratch the surface and even in comics, there's a great deal of Amazon history and adventure that could be woven in nicely with different elements from the comics as the Amazons have a rich history there as well.

More specifically, though, Asteria's story itself could make for an interesting spinoff. Not only did Wonder Woman 1984 establish the character as the greatest Amazon warrior, but also revealed -- thanks to that mid-credits scene featuring Lynda Carter as Asteria -- that she's been operating as a Wonder Woman-like figure for countless years. Centering an Amazon story around Asteria would off compelling connections to the Wonder Woman films as well as be interesting since now there are all sorts of questions about what that specific Amazon has been up to all these years.

Wonder Woman 1984 is now streaming on HBO Max and is also available in theaters where available. There's no official word on either an Amazons spinoff or Wonder Woman 3 at this time.

What would you like to see in an Amazons spinoff? Let us know in the comments.