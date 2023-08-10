Gal Gadot Again Says Wonder Woman 3 Is Being Developed With James Gunn and Peter Safran

Gal Gadot has re-confirmed that she is developing Wonder Woman 3 alongside James Gunn and DC Studios. ComicBook.com first reported these details from an interview for Heart of Stone last week. Now, Gadot has told Flaunt Magazine that she's absolutely going to be back in the picture as the Amazon warrior. During an interview conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strike, she described getting invited to a meeting with the DC Studios heads where they assured her that there was a future for her with Wonder Woman 3 on-deck. Check out what she had to say right here.

"I was invited to a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran [co-chairperson and CEO of DC alongside Gunn] and what they told me, and I'm quoting: 'You're in the best hands. We're going to develop Wonder Woman 3 with you. [We] love you as Wonder Woman— you've got nothing to worry about.' So time will tell," she explained to the outlet.

Gal Gadot Coming Back For Wonder Woman 3

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

ComicBook.com's Chris Killian managed to report this all earlier as Gadot did press for Heart of Stone. All of the interviews for that project were filmed before the SAG-AFTRA strike. But, the Wonder Woman star indicated that the previous film would not be her last time wearing the tiara. This revelation ended up sending shockwaves through the fandom as people expected James Gunn and Peter Safran to recast the role. But, it sounds like the actress will end up sticking around for whatever is next.

"I love portraying Wonder Woman," Gadot told us last week. "It's so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we're gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together."

DC Films' New Slate Continues To Take Shape

It is a new day over at DC Comics with James Gunn and Peter Safran at the helm. The changes were announced last year. People were shocked at this change of direction after the company had been in a bit of a transitionary period after the DCEU days. (That would include Patty Jenkins' work with Wonder Woman.) But, Gunn and Safran promised brighter days ahead when it comes to their tenure at DC Films.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

