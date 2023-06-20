Gal Gadot on Wonder Woman: "Things Are Being Worked on Behind the Scenes"

Gal Gadot has provided an update regarding her future as Wonder Woman in the new DC Universe. DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran made significant changes to the old DC Extended Universe, some of which included retiring Henry Cavill and Gadot from their roles as Superman and Wonder Woman, respectively. This also included the scrapping of Wonder Woman 3 with director Patty Jenkins. Even though Gal Gadot is seemingly staying busy after a surprise return to the Fast & Furious franchise in Fast X, she isn't ruling out a Wonder Woman return as well.

Gal Gadot spoke to ET during Netflix's TUDUM: A Global Fan Event in São Paulo, Brazil over the weekend, where they discussed the actress almost having the starring role in Barbie, which eventually went to her fellow DC star Margot Robbie. It's here that Gadot teased that she may not be done playing Wonder Woman.

"Things are being worked behind the scenes," Gadot said, adding, "and once the right moment arrives, you'll know about it."

Gal Gadot Stars in Trailer for Netflix's Heart of Stone

Netflix released the trailer for Heart of Stone, the new action thriller starring Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot. The trailer was released as part of Netflix's virtual TUDUM event on Saturday and gives us our best look yet at the action-packed film that also stars Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt. The film is set to debut on August 11th.

In Heart of Stone, Gadot plays an elite agent, Rachel Stone, who must embark on a dangerous mission to stop a hacker from stealing a shadowy global peacekeeping agency's most valuable and dangerous weapon. The film is directed by Tom Harper from a screenplay by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder and a story by Rucka. Harper previously told Entertainment Weekly that he's hopeful the film is the start of a new, female-led action franchise.

"There were a couple of things that immediately jumped out at me, the first was that it was an original movie in a genre that is full of great franchises, but things that have been around for a long time — the Mission: Impossibles or the Bonds or the Bournes," Harper said. "I love those films, but they've all been around for decades, so working on something that was an addition to that genre but an original piece of material felt really exciting and was a real opportunity. And I also just loved the fact that it had a female protagonist at the heart of it."