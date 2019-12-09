Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins Tease Plans for Wonder Woman 3

The first trailer for Warner Bros. and DC’s highly-anticipated Wonder Woman sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, was released online this weekend after the panel at CCXP in Brazil. Fans have been raving about the debut footage from the sequel, and there’s no doubt they’ll show up in theaters for its opening next summer. If 1984 performs even remotely as well as its predecessor at the box office, it’s safe to assume that a third Wonder Woman movie will given the green light. Fortunately, it looks like director Patty Jenkins and star Gal Gadot already have a plan for Wonder Woman 3 if they’re given the go-ahead.

Speaking to press ahead of Sunday’s panel, per The Hollywood Reporter, Jenkins and Gadot spoke about bringing Wonder Woman 1984 to life and what they have planned for the future. Unsurprisingly, that includes more Wonder Woman, there might just be a little more of a wait before we see the third installment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Watching the movie now, I’m just so happy and so grateful that it was all worth it and that we use this amazing opportunity that we got to tell the Wonder Woman story once again,” Gadot said. “And we’ve done it in a whole new way of its own. It’s a different chapter.”

“We actually already know the whole story to it,” Jenkins added. “It’s just a matter of, will we change our minds, and when [to make it]. I think what we don’t want to do is do it back to back. It’s been great doing these two movies back to back, but I think it’s important to give it a little rest in between. And I like doing other things in between. And Gal has other things to do. I never want to make decisions too far in advance. We have to see if we both feel like making the movie we think we want to make when the moment comes.”

It sounds like it’s a matter of “when” not “if” for Wonder Woman 3. Both Jenkins and Gadot want to do it. As long as 1984 isn’t a shocking bomb, Warner Bros. will also likely want another installment, as well. Let’s just say Wonder Woman 3 is as safe a bet as any.

What did you think of the first Wonder Woman 1984 trailer? Are you looking forward to the movie? Let us know in the comments!

Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters on June 5, 2020.