Wonder Woman Deepfake Replaces Gal Gadot with Danny Trejo

The "No Man's Land" scene in 2017's Wonder Woman is an iconic moment in the DC Films universe with Gal Gadot's Diana taking the lead and walking through a dangerous battlefield, deflecting bullets as she takes fire long enough for forces to gather behind her to take on the impossible. It's a pretty epic action scene but now a deepfake video is giving that scene the "what if" treatment by replacing Gadot with another tough action star -- Danny Trejo.

On YouTube, the channel Pooj's Variety Hour (via CBR) took the "No Man's Land" scene from Wonder Woman and, in a just over one-minute clip, transforms Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman into Danny Trejo as Wonder Woman and it's something to see -- and something that you won't soon forget. Check it out for yourself below.

The "No Man's Land" scene in Wonder Woman is one that, for many, is a definitive moment for Wonder Woman in the film, the moment in which she truly becomes a hero and steps up for the fight. Back in 2019, Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins shared some behind the scene details of that scene, particularly the moment where Wonder Woman swats away the bullet.

"I think the biggest reason I was obsessed with it was really from a character place," Jenkins said. "From Diana's point of view and her saying 'that's what I'm gonna do and stepping up over the edge. That was such a powerful way for her to step into being our Wonder Woman. I kept focusing in on the fact that this isn't about who' she's fighting and it doesn't matter who's on the other side of the trench. This is about war. This is her stepping across No Man's Land and saying no to mankind's method of war, so for her to track the bullet coming towards her and then smash it away like no, that won't be happening. No, we're not going to do that, and I'm stronger than those bullets, and then she takes on even larger Mortar fire as she continues down the No Man's Land."

Jenkins continued, "I thought that's who she's fighting. She's fighting gun violence and that was the opponent. There were definitely arguments about are we really gonna put Diana in a Wonder Woman costume out in the freezing cold in the winter but we had to do it. You have to build No Man's Land. It had to be real or it might not have looked right. It's funny because we talk about 'actors' and oh they really have an easy job. Just, no they don't. Gal Gadot could not be more applauded when she's halfway naked doing this beautiful dramatic moment out there when the rest of us are in massive parkas, so it was brutal."

