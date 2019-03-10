‘Wonder Woman’ Director Goes Behind-The-Scenes Of ‘No Man’s Land’ In New Video

One of the most memorable moments in Wonder Woman is Gal Gadot’s journey across No Man’s Land, and director Patty Jenkins recently gave new insight into why it’s important and how it all came together.

In celebration of International Women’s Day Jenkins went in-depth with Rotten Tomatoes about Diana’s iconic walk across No Man’s Land, giving behind the scenes details of how it came together and why it was so important.

“What is the birth of a superhero? It’s Superman pulling his shirt open for the first time and revealing the S, so I knew that Wonder Woman needed an incredible moment,” Jenkins told Rotten Tomatoes. “Diana wants to be a hero from day 1 but what it is to be a hero does not become clear to her until No Man’s Land.”

Jenkins also explained the meaning behind her swatting away the bullet.

“I think the biggest reason I was obsessed with it was really from a character place,” Jenkins said. “From Diana’s point of view and her saying ‘that’s what I’m gonna do and stepping up over the edge. That was such a powerful way for her to step into being our Wonder Woman. I kept focusing in on the fact that this isn’t about who’ she’s fighting and it doesn’t matter who’s on the other side of the trench. This is about war. This is her stepping across No Man’s Land and saying no to mankind’s method of war, so for her to track the bullet coming towards her and then smash it away like no, that won’t be happening. No we’re not going to do that, and I’m stronger than those bullets, and then she takes on even larger Mortar fire as she continues down the No Man’s Land.”

“I thought that’s who she’s fighting. She’s fighting gun violence and that was the opponent,” Jenkins said. “There were definitely arguments about are we really gonna put Diana in a Wonder Woman costume out in the freezing cold in the winter but we had to do it. You have to build No Man’s Land. It had to be real or it might not have looked right. It’s funny because we talk about ‘actors’ and oh they really have an easy job. Just, no they don’t. Gal Gadot could not be more applauded when she’s halfway naked doing this beautiful dramatic moment out there when the rest of us are in massive parkas, so it was brutal.”

Where does this moment rank in your all-time superhero movie moments? Let us know in the comments!

