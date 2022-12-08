Wonder Woman Fans Stunned After News Third Film Has Been Cancelled

With the company under new management and a shared universe that has been in shambles as long as it has been shared, DC Studios has its work cut out for it -- and so many were not surprised to hear last night's reports that the Wonder Woman and Aquaman film franchises will end after just two installments, setting the stage for a potentially massive reinvention of the DC film and TV line. Fans of those series are a little more stunned than the rest of the audience, though, and that's particularly true for Wonder Woman, who may not get a proper sendoff at all as a result.

Following the massive success both critically and financially of Wonder Woman, reports emerged that director Patty Jenkins would make two more movies with the character. But Wonder Woman 1984 was a disappointment -- one of a string of them for DC, which have left Warner Bros. Discovery wondering what to do with the troubled brand.

With Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman, DC has arguably the three most instantly recognizable characters in the superhero space -- and superheroes have been dominating the box office for a decade now. Nevertheless, Warners has struggled to build a cohesive, shared universe, and suffered from constant comparisons to Marvel Studios, who have churned out more billion-dollar movies in the last decade than Warner Bros. has in the history of the studio.

The failure of Justice League at the box office sent the studio into a tailspin, especially since it was not clear who should be blamed for its underperformance given the unique circumstances of its development and production. Each DC movie since has been billed as the one that's going to turn everything around -- and none of them have.

Fans have got in on the action for years, lobbying for one thing or another, with the most obvious example being the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement, which actually got what it wanted under the previous management of Warner Bros. The recent hiring of James Gunn and Peter Safran to run DC Studios -- and especially this latest round of rumors -- has kicked fan conversations into high gear. So, what are Wonder Woman fans saying about yesterday's bombshell? Check it out below.