DC Studios May Be Fast Tracking New Wonder Woman After Superman Success

Superman is a box office hit for DC Studios, and as James Gunn and Co. plan what’s next for the DC Universe, it might be time for another member of DC’s Trinity to get the spotlight. A report in Variety detailing the response to Superman notes that the reboot’s commercial performance seems to have jump-started development on a new Wonder Woman film. Though Superman stars David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan are under contract for a sequel, it sounds like other projects are taking priority over a Superman follow-up. In addition to Wonder Woman, there’s also excitement about Matt Reeves’ The Batman Part II.

“Although Warner Bros. has sequel options on Corenswet and Brosnahan, a sequel announcement does not appear to be imminent,” the Variety report reads. “Instead, sources say the studio is fast-tracking a Wonder Woman movie. And the studio is thrilled with Matt Reeves’ just-submitted screenplay draft for the sequel to The Batman.”

Before Superman hit theaters, Gunn confirmed that a new Wonder Woman movie was in the works. The script is currently being written, though the film does not have a release date at this juncture. Gunn has maintained that production on any DC Studios project will not begin until there’s a completed script in place that he’s pleased with. He recently preached the virtue of being patient, saying he’d rather take extra time to ensure a screenplay is up to snuff than rush something.

Wonder Woman was a key character in the DC Extended Universe, with Gal Gadot portraying the role in six films (including an uncredited appearance in 2023’s The Flash). During her tenure, she headlined two solo movies; 2017’s Wonder Woman was a critically acclaimed blockbuster, but 2020’s Wonder Woman 1984 earned a much more negative reception. Gadot is not expected to return for the DCU’s Wonder Woman movie.

In the wake of Superman‘s lucrative opening weekend at the box office, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav touted a 10-year plan for DC Studios, so it isn’t surprising to hear Wonder Woman could be getting fast-tracked. Gunn has said that Wonder Woman is part of a group of characters that are “incredibly important” to DC Studios, suggesting that Diana Prince is at the forefront of his mind as he plots out the DCU’s future. It would arguably make sense for Wonder Woman to be the next member of the Trinity to headline a DCU film. The Batman Part II takes place in a separate continuity, so WBD may not want to have two concurrent Batman franchises running. As Reeves continues his Batman Epic Crime Saga, Wonder Woman can help move the DCU forward while Gunn figures out what to do with the Caped Crusader.

As exciting as a new Wonder Woman would be, hopefully Superman‘s success doesn’t lead to any deviations from Gunn’s approach. The DCEU got into trouble by seemingly rushing things in an attempt to catch up to Marvel. There’s certainly an interest in seeing characters like Wonder Woman and Batman join Kal-El in the DCU, but it won’t be worth it unless it’s done properly. The franchise is off to a strong start but it’s still in its infancy, so any misstep could swerve the long-term plan off course. After already going through something like that once, Warner would be wise to stick to Gunn’s strategy and not force anything before it’s fully ready.