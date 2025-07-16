Milly Alcock’s Supergirl Movie Costume Gets First Official Look After Leak

Spoilers for Superman

Videos by ComicBook.com

With James Gunn’s Superman getting off to a strong start at the box office and kicking the DC Universe franchise off on the right foot, there’s palpable excitement for what’s next. As fans wait to see what the future holds for David Corenswet’s Kal-El, Superman’s cousin is going to take center stage in the next DCU film. Director Craig Gillespie’s Supergirl is scheduled to hit theaters in June 2026, starring Milly Alcock as the titular character. Fans got their first look at the DCU’s Kara Zor-El towards the end of Superman, a scene that was quickly leaked online. Looking to get ahead of any further leaks, Gunn has given people an officially released look at Supergirl.

On his official X (formerly Twitter) account, the DC Studios co-head shared a new promotional image for next summer’s Supergirl. Kara is off to the side, donning her costume as she slips on a beverage. She’s standing against a wall with the DCU’s “S” symbol emblazoned across. In a twist on Superman‘s tagline “Look up,” the first look at Supergirl cautions viewers they should “Look out” for the hero’s cousin. Check out the image in the space below:

Supergirl was in production over the course of the first half of the year, officially wrapping in the spring. In addition to Alcock, the cast also includes Jason Momoa as Lobo, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, and Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills. During principal photography, set photos and videos gave fans a (blurry) look at Alcock in costume.

Though Supergirl has finished filming, fans shouldn’t expect to see any footage soon. DC Studios will not be promoting the movie at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, instead using their Hall H panel to shine a light on the upcoming Peacemaker Season 2. Supergirl is just the first movie the DCU has coming out next year. Clayface is also currently set for release in 2026 as Gunn and Co. launch what’s said to be a 10-year plan for their franchise.

The Supergirl poster immediately makes clear the difference in tone from Superman. As can be gleaned from Kara’s brief cameo in Superman, she appears to be a bit of a troublemaker — as evidenced by her desire to travel to planets where she can get drunk. The DCU’s take on the character seems to be less stable than her cousin, which is perhaps a byproduct of their different upbringings. While Kal-El was raised by the loving Kents, Kara experienced Krypton’s destruction first-hand and witnessed the deaths of those close to her. So she’s a bit dysfunctional, which will make for a fascinating dynamic to explore on screen. The Superman cameo only gave viewers a taste of how the two Kryptonians contrast from one another. “Look out” reads as a warning to steer clear of Kara.

“Look out” could also have a far more serious meaning. Superman reveals that Kal-El’s parents sent their child to Earth so he could rule over what they perceived to be inferior people. It’s unknown if Kara was aware of Jor-El’s plan for Kryptonian domination and if she’s seeking to carry it out herself. All we know about the DCU’s Supergirl for now is she’s a mess and Krypto is her dog. Perhaps similar to how Superman dealt with Kal-El reconciling with his alien heritage as he proved himself a hero of Earth, Supergirl‘s arc will follow Kara as she goes on her own journey of self-discovery before choosing the path of a hero.