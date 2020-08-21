New Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer Release Confirmed

✖

When heading into any major comic book convention, fans theorize about what exciting things will be unveiled, with Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins taking to social media to share a new poster ahead of DC FanDome, while also confirming that fans can expect an all-new trailer for the film on Saturday. Were it not for the coronavirus pandemic, the film already would have landed in theaters and San Diego Comic-Con would have occurred as scheduled, revealing new looks at DC Comics' growing slate of exciting projects and not requiring FanDome to be held, so it's at least exciting to have something to still look forward to. Wonder Woman 1984 is currently slated to hit theaters on October 2nd.

"Many fun new things ahead… See you TOMORROW!! Who’s ready?" Jenkins shared on Twitter, while including the hashtag #trailerdrop.

The post also included an all-new poster, depicting the bright and colorful vibe that audiences would expect from a film set in 1984.

With earlier trailers for the film delivering us new looks at Steve Trevor's return, Maxwell Lord, and Barbara Ann Minerva, we can't help but wonder what a new trailer could contain. Comic book fans know that Barbara, played by Kristen Wiig, will go on to become Cheetah, with some fans hoping a new trailer could tease the alter ego of the character, but even Wiig admits that she was prohibited from snapping pictures of herself in the costume while shooting, so it might be a reveal audiences will have to wait for.

"No, we weren’t allowed to take any pictures," Wiig explained to InStyle. "This was lockdown. They have it somewhere, and you will see it. But there are different evolutions to my character. I will leave you with that."

The filmmaking process was so secretive, in fact, that Wiig didn't even know what she was auditioning for.

"I’m a superhero nerd, so this is my dream. I’ve always wanted to have superpowers," the actress detailed. "My agent called and said, 'Patty Jenkins wants to talk to you. She won’t say what it’s about, but she’s directing another Wonder Woman movie.' It was all very secretive. I went out to London to test for it, which was one of the most nerve-racking things of my life. After that, Patty and I met for a drink and really hit it off. I didn’t hear anything for a while when I got home, so I flipped out when I got the part. I never thought I’d get the chance to be in one of those movies — I’m in my 40s, and I’m not known for being this type of actor. I would look around the set and think, 'I can’t believe I’m in this.'"

